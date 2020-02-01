Go, See, Do

Merry Go-Round: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. today at Old Time Music Heritage Hall, Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for kids 12 and under. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org.

“Ed and Mitzi Exhibit and Silent Auction”: 1:30-4 p.m. today, closing reception at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.

WPAQ 72nd Birthday Celebration: 6 p.m. today at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. An evening of bluegrass and old-time music celebrating WPAQ 740AM. Free. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, 336-786-7886.

Lecture Night: When Tobacco Road Reached Winston-Salem: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Ed Southern will talk about college basketball and other topics. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.

Reynolda Quartet: Intimate Letters: 7:30 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances or call 336-721-1945.

The Martha Bassett Show Season 3: Bill and the Belles: 7:30 p.m. today at the Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. Admission is $20-$30. For more information, or to buy tickets online, go to www.reevestheater.com.

Hawthorne Curve: 9 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.

