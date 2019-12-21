Salem Night: “Softly The Night Is Sleeping”: Merchants are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; activities are from 1 to 7:30 p.m. today at Old Salem, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $40 for adult and $20 for students, age 4-18. (Sales tax applied at purchase.) For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to oldsalem.org.
Wordkeepers: 3:30 p.m. today at Ashe County Arts Center, 303 School Ave., West Jefferson.
Monthly Dance Social: 6:45-10 p.m. today at Art for Art’s Sake, 630 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Complimentary lesson is from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10. For more information, go to Facebook: Triad Blues Dance or Meetup: Triad Blues Dance.
“Sounds of Christmas”: 7:30-10 p.m. today at Footnote Cafe, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 120, Winston-Salem. The Tyler Millard Band presents “Under The Mistletoe” with special guests Emma Lee and James Vincent Carroll. Admission is $15 and tickets are available online at www.tylermillardevents.ticketleap.com/under-the-mistletoe2.
Bird Count: Audubon North Carolina will have its 120th annual Christmas bird count Sunday at Stone Mountain. For more information, or to register, email Guy McGrane at badgerboy@wilkes.net.
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1 (closes at 10 p.m. Dec. 31) Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motorcoaches and buses: $100. Discount nights: Nov. 25-26. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motorcoaches and buses: $65. For more information, visit forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.