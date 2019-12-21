Go, See, Do

Salem Night: “Softly The Night Is Sleeping”: Merchants are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; activities are from 1 to 7:30 p.m. today at Old Salem, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $40 for adult and $20 for students, age 4-18. (Sales tax applied at purchase.) For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to oldsalem.org.

Wordkeepers: 3:30 p.m. today at Ashe County Arts Center, 303 School Ave., West Jefferson.

Monthly Dance Social: 6:45-10 p.m. today at Art for Art’s Sake, 630 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Complimentary lesson is from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10. For more information, go to Facebook: Triad Blues Dance or Meetup: Triad Blues Dance.

“Sounds of Christmas”: 7:30-10 p.m. today at Footnote Cafe, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 120, Winston-Salem. The Tyler Millard Band presents “Under The Mistletoe” with special guests Emma Lee and James Vincent Carroll. Admission is $15 and tickets are available online at www.tylermillardevents.ticketleap.com/under-the-mistletoe2.

Bird Count: Audubon North Carolina will have its 120th annual Christmas bird count Sunday at Stone Mountain. For more information, or to register, email Guy McGrane at badgerboy@wilkes.net.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1 (closes at 10 p.m. Dec. 31) Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motorcoaches and buses: $100. Discount nights: Nov. 25-26. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motorcoaches and buses: $65. For more information, visit forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.

