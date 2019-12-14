A Kernersville Yuletide: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Stop at Körner’s Folly to explore the 1880’s house museum adorned in Victorian Christmas décor, and then continue to the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $6 for children 6-18, under 6 admitted free. For more information, go to www.kornersfolly.org/event/kernersville-yuletide.
Drop-in Holiday Gingerbread Workshop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Museum admission not included but required. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
The Heart of the Triad Choral Society’s Christmas Concert: 3 p.m. today at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville. Free. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
Holidays with The Camel City Jazz Orchestra: 5:30 and 8 p.m. today at the Reynolds Place Theatre, Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $12 to $25. For more information, go to camelcityjazz.org.
Visit with Santa at the Train Depot: 6 p.m. today at the Rural Hall Historic Train Depot and Railroad Museum, 8170 Depot St., Rural Hall. Free but donations are welcome. For more information, go to www.ruralhalldepot.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.