Go, See, Do

A Kernersville Yuletide: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Stop at Körner’s Folly to explore the 1880’s house museum adorned in Victorian Christmas décor, and then continue to the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $6 for children 6-18, under 6 admitted free. For more information, go to www.kornersfolly.org/event/kernersville-yuletide.

Drop-in Holiday Gingerbread Workshop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Museum admission not included but required. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.

The Heart of the Triad Choral Society’s Christmas Concert: 3 p.m. today at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville. Free. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.

Holidays with The Camel City Jazz Orchestra: 5:30 and 8 p.m. today at the Reynolds Place Theatre, Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $12 to $25. For more information, go to camelcityjazz.org.

Visit with Santa at the Train Depot: 6 p.m. today at the Rural Hall Historic Train Depot and Railroad Museum, 8170 Depot St., Rural Hall. Free but donations are welcome. For more information, go to www.ruralhalldepot.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments