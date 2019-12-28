Rob Price and Jack Breyer: 1-3 p.m. Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall Old Salem, 1 today at Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall Old Salem, 137 West St., Winston-Salem.
Kwanzaa Day Three: 6 p.m. today at the William Sims Recreation Center, 1201 Alder St., Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Nadiyah Quander, Kenan Institute for the Arts. The honorees will be the Happy Hill Community Residents. The theme is Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility). The sponsor is the Happy Hill Neighborhood Association. For more information, call 336-666-1031.
Celtic Christmas with CandelFirth: 7-9 p.m. today at Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall Old Salem, 137 West St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20.
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Wednesday (closes at 10 p.m. Tuesday) at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motorcoaches and buses: $100. Discount nights: Nov. 25-26. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motorcoaches and buses: $65. For more information, visit forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.
Bird Count: Audubon North Carolina will have its 120th annual Christmas bird count Monday in Pilot Mountain. For more information, or to register, email Jesse Anderson at jandersonwildlife@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.