Winston-Salem Youth Chorus Winter Choral Concert: 2-3:30 p.m. today at Calvary Moravian, 600 Holly Ave., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, go to www.wsyouthchorus.org.

Double Reeds in Song: 7:30 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx

North Carolina Brass Band: Christmas Wrapped In Brass: 7:30 p.m. today at Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. Admission is $20 for adults, and $5 for students. For more information, go to www.ncbrassband.org/christmas-wrapped-in-brass.html.

An Afternoon of Nostalgic Christmas Cheer: 2-5 p.m. Sunday at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., Danbury. Music, dancing, photos with Santa, tree lighting and more. For more information, call 336-593-8159.

Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House: 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the circa 1854 Wilson Fulton House (the Stokes County Museum of Regional History), 403 N. Main St., Danbury. For more information, email thestokescountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com or go to www.sc.hs.org

Kernersville Christmas Parade: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Parade route starts at the corner of Pineview Drive and Highway 66, and continues on East Mountain Street to Kernersville Elementary School, on West Mountain Street, Kernersville. For more information, go to www.kernersvillenc.com.

