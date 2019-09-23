Go, See, Do

Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.

Dixie Classic Fair Advance Tickets: Will go on sale today through Oct. 3 on the lower level of Hanes Mall near the food court escalators. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission tickets, Strates Rides tickets and unlimited ride wristbands will be available at a discount. Admission tickets are $10 for adults, $$3 for children 6-11. Children younger than 5 and senior citizens over 65 are admitted free. Ride tickets are $10 for 30 credits and the unlimited ride wristband, good for one day is $25. For more information, go to www.dcfair.com.

Parkinson’s Forward: 1 p.m. today at the Senior Services Building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. It is a support group for Parkinson’s disease patients and care partners. For more information, call Jim Nottke at 336-972-7091.

Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.

John Floyd: The Mouth of Mayberry: 7:30 p.m. today at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $15. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7998.

Free Health Seminar: Wake Forest Men’s Health Director Dr. Ryan Terlecki, a local urologist, will give a talk in recognition of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium at BioTech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments