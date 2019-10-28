Go, See, Do

Drop-in Spooky Gingerbread House Workshops: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Also, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $6.50 in addition to museum admission. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.

Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.

Parkinson’s Forward: 1 p.m. today at the Senior Services Building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. This is a support group for people with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners. For more information, call Jim Nottke at 336-972-7091.

Year-Round Children’s Swim Lessons: 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays at the Sticht Center Warm Water Pool, Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem. The cost is $75 for eight sessions. For more information, email ddrayton@wakehealth.edu, or call 336-713-8082.

Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.

WSSU 2019 Homecoming Comedy Show: 7 p.m. today at K.R. Williams Auditorium, Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $20 and are available online at https://tkt.xosn.com/tickets/EventsCentral.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=33400.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

