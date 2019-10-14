Sensory Friendly Monday: 9 a.m.-noon. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Monday Dance Classes (Line, Shag, Clogging) with Pat Adkins: Today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. 4-4:30 p.m. children’s clogging-beginner ($20 for four weeks); 5:30-7 p.m. shag, beginner and non-beginner ($25 for four weeks). For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Coping with the Death of a Spouse or Partner: 6-7:30 p.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org.
Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.
Fredric Bogel: Poetry Reading: 7 p.m. today at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Bogel is professor emeritus at Cornell University English Department. His topic is “Poetry, True and False.”
“The Chambermaid”: 7 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Saturday at Aperture Theatre, 311 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $12.50, $9 for students, military. For more information, go to www.aperturecinema.com.
