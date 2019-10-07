Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.

Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

Beginner’s Line Dance Lessons: 6:30 p.m. today at Midway Town Center, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite 110,Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-793-4218.

Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.

Dr. Khalid and Sabeeha Rehman: 7 p.m. today at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The Rehman’s will present “Threading My Prayer Rug.” For more information, go towww.centenary-ws.org.

