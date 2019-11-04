Go, See, Do

Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.

“Free-Range Writers” Workshop: 1-4 p.m. today at ArtConnections, 629 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $40. Register at artconnectionsontrade.com.

Acoustic Jam Sessions: 6-7:30 p.m. today at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-414-0319.

Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.

NCCARES Christmas Box Project: Sponsored by Operation North State, makes Christmas packages to send to deployed troops. Here’s how you can help: Provide the names of deployed N.C. service men and women who won’t be home in North Carolina this Christmas; provide items for the boxes; or make a financial donation to assist with the shipping expenses. To pledge your support contact Operation North State at mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336-764-5967.

