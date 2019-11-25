Go, See, Do

Veteran’s Coffee: 8:30-10:30 a.m. today at Linville Forest Church of Christ, 450 Linville Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336 331-1309 or email dtimmons@trellissupport.org

Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.

Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

Year-Round Children’s Swim Lessons: 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays at the Sticht Center Warm Water Pool, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $75 for eight sessions. For more information, email ddrayton@wakehealth.edu, or call 336-713-8082.

Beginner’s Line Dance Lessons: 6:30 p.m. today at Midway Town Center, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite 110,Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-793-4218.

Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments