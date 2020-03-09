Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.
Gentle Yoga with DJ: 1-2 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $30 for a four-week session, or $9 a drop-in fee for one class. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/dj4yoga.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Year-Round Children’s Swim Lessons: 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays at the Sticht Center Warm Water Pool, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $75 for eight sessions. For more information, email ddrayton@wakehealth.edu, or call 336-713-8082.
Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.
Free Lunch & Learn for Caregivers: 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. Dr. Edward Shaw, the founder and former director of the Wake Forest Memory Counseling Program, will speak on “The Eight Central Needs of Dementia Care Partners.” Lunch will be provided by Age With Grace and ComForCare Home Care. Seating is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 336-721-6918.
