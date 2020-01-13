Go, See, Do

Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.

Gentle Yoga with DJ: 1-2 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $30 for a four-week session or $9 to drop-in for one class. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/dj4yoga.

Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

Year-Round Children’s Swim Lessons: 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays at the Sticht Center Warm Water Pool, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $75 for eight sessions. For more information, email ddrayton@wakehealth.edu, or call 336-713-8082.

Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.

The Aging Well Series: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The topic will be “Caring for the Care Partner: Understanding Behavioral Changes in Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” The speaker will be Ed Shaw, M.D., M.A., (retired) director of the Wake Forest Memory Assessment Clinic — Counseling Program. Seating is limited. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-713-2378.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments