Pet Loss Support for Adults: 6-7 p.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-331-1300, or go to www.trellissupport.org.
“One Tribe”: Paintings by John Peaspanen: 7-10 p.m. today at Liberty Arts Coffee House, 526 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 24.
Aging Matters: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Knollwood Baptist Church fellowship hall, Building B, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free. Pre-registration is preferred by calling 336-652-0474 or email acapwinstonsalem@gmail.com
Staged Reading: “The Book of Leonidas”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library auditorium, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.ncblackrep.org/living-room-theatre.
Financial Series: Preparing Your Will: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Muddy River Art Association: 6 p.m. Tuesday at South Fork Recreation Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.muddyriverart.org.
Mount Airy Photography Club: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Surry Arts Council, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Free. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7998.
