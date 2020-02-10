Go, See, Do

Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email ddrayton@wakehealth.edu, or call 336-713-8082.

Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.

Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

Valentine’s Day Party: 4:30-5:30 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.

Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.

READWS Information Session: READWS, Read Write Spell, needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students. An information session for people interested in learning more about the program will be held at noon Tuesday at READWS, 875 W. Fifth St. Winston-Salem. For more information, or to register, email in-fo@readws.org or call 336-779-1300.

“The Willingham Story Slam”: 7 p.m. Thursday at MUSE Winston-Salem, 226 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10, $7 in advance. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to https://www.facebook.com/pg/NewWinston/events/?ref=page_internal.

