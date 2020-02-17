Go, See, Do

Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email ddrayton@wakehealth.edu, or call 336-713-8082.

Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.

Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

Acoustic Jam Sessions: 6-7:30 p.m. today at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-414-0319.

Pet Loss Support for Adults: 6-7 p.m. today at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-331-1300, or go to www.trellissupport.org.

Line Dance Lessons: 6:30-8 p.m., today at VFW Post 5352, 612 Edgewood St., Kernersville. Admission is $6, all levels welcome. For more information, go to www.dancehalldaze.com.

Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.

