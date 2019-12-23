Breakfast with Santa: 8 a.m. today at Brookridge Retirement Community, 1199 Hayes Forest Drive, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-759-1044.
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1 (closes at 10 p.m. Dec. 31) Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motor coaches and buses: $100. Discount nights: Nov. 25-26. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motor coaches and buses: $65. For more information, visit forsyth.cc/parks/tanglewood/fol.
Luck of the Draw Darts: 7 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Memory Study Volunteers Needed: The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for its Dementia Care (D-CARE) study. The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will be assigned randomly to one of three groups and will continue to receive their regular medical care. If you are interested in getting more information or participating, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.