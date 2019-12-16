Go, See, Do

Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.

Acoustic Jam Sessions: 6-7:30 p.m. today at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-414-0319.

Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.

Yule Rock Out ... Again: 7:30 p.m. today at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $10. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1 (closes at 10 p.m. Dec. 31) Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motor coaches and buses: $100. Discount nights: Nov. 25-26. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motor coaches and buses: $65. For more information, visit forsyth.cc/parks/tanglewood/fol.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments