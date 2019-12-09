Go, See, Do

Chair Volleyball: 11 a.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email Chuck Vestal at chuckv@cityofws.org or call 336-727-2325.

Gentle Yoga with DJ: 1-2 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $30 for a four-week session or $9 to drop-in for one class. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/dj4yoga.

Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

A Holiday Open House: 4-7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.

Year-Round Children’s Swim Lessons: 4-4:45 p.m. Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays at the Sticht Center Warm Water Pool, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $75 for eight sessions. For more information, email ddrayton@wakehealth.edu, or call 336-713-8082.

Smoking-Cessation Sessions: 6:30 p.m. today at the Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-701-5864.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1 (closes at 10 p.m. Dec. 31) Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motor coaches and buses: $100. Discount nights: Nov. 25-26. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motor coaches and buses: $65. For more information, visit forsyth.cc/parks/tanglewood/fol.

