Kwanzaa Day Five: Kwanzaa Luncheon: noon today at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Barbara Burke of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. The honorees will be Bishop Sir Walter Mack and Dr. Carlton Eversley (posthumously). The theme is Nia (Purpose). The sponsor is Triad Cultural Arts. For more information, call 336-757-8556.
New Year’s Eve Celebration: at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. New Year’s early for the little ones from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday. There will be a family-friendly Pajama-Rama New Year’s Eve Celebration from 8 p.m.-midnight Tuesday. The cost is $5, free for members. For more information, go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
New Year’s Eve Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the O. Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. It will feature Jessica Mashburn, Dave Fox, Steve Haines, and Thomas Heflin. From 9 p.m.-midnight, Diana Tuffin & Friends. No cover charge. For more information, call 336-854-2000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.