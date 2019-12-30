Go, See, Do

Kwanzaa Day Five: Kwanzaa Luncheon: noon today at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Barbara Burke of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. The honorees will be Bishop Sir Walter Mack and Dr. Carlton Eversley (posthumously). The theme is Nia (Purpose). The sponsor is Triad Cultural Arts. For more information, call 336-757-8556.

New Year’s Eve Celebration: at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. New Year’s early for the little ones from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday. There will be a family-friendly Pajama-Rama New Year’s Eve Celebration from 8 p.m.-midnight Tuesday. The cost is $5, free for members. For more information, go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

New Year’s Eve Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the O. Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. It will feature Jessica Mashburn, Dave Fox, Steve Haines, and Thomas Heflin. From 9 p.m.-midnight, Diana Tuffin & Friends. No cover charge. For more information, call 336-854-2000.





