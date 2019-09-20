Go, See, Do

All Seasons Consignments Sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. today, 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 3521 Wyo Road, Yadkinville. For more information, call Pam Lane at 336-463-5179, or pwlane@yadtel.net or call Emily Booth at 336-463-0681.

Church Women United Human Rights Celebration: 11 a.m. today at Bethania AME Zion Church, 1705 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall. Lunch will follow.

Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required. For more information, call 336-786-4478, or go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

Breakfast in the Park: 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Germanton Park, 3010 N.C. 65, Germanton. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for ages 12 and younger. Ages 6 and younger eat free. Proceeds are used to maintain and improve Germanton Park. For more information, call Mark Rutledge at 336-994-2398 or Linda Woodard at 336-969-5495.

Antique Automobile Club of America Displaying Their Antique Cars & Trucks: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the N.C. Transportation Museum, 1 Samuel Spencer Drive, Spencer. The public is invited to see the antique vehicles of members of the Furnitureland Chapter of the AACA. Free. For more information, go to https://nctrans.org/Events/AACA.aspx.

Historic Marker Unveiling: 10 a.m. Saturday at 1191 Free St., Winston-Salem. The marker will observe the ties between Salem and Liberia, Africa.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments