All Seasons Consignments Sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. today, 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 3521 Wyo Road, Yadkinville. For more information, call Pam Lane at 336-463-5179, or pwlane@yadtel.net or call Emily Booth at 336-463-0681.
Church Women United Human Rights Celebration: 11 a.m. today at Bethania AME Zion Church, 1705 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall. Lunch will follow.
Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required. For more information, call 336-786-4478, or go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
Breakfast in the Park: 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Germanton Park, 3010 N.C. 65, Germanton. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for ages 12 and younger. Ages 6 and younger eat free. Proceeds are used to maintain and improve Germanton Park. For more information, call Mark Rutledge at 336-994-2398 or Linda Woodard at 336-969-5495.
Antique Automobile Club of America Displaying Their Antique Cars & Trucks: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the N.C. Transportation Museum, 1 Samuel Spencer Drive, Spencer. The public is invited to see the antique vehicles of members of the Furnitureland Chapter of the AACA. Free. For more information, go to https://nctrans.org/Events/AACA.aspx.
Historic Marker Unveiling: 10 a.m. Saturday at 1191 Free St., Winston-Salem. The marker will observe the ties between Salem and Liberia, Africa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.