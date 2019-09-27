Karen Knotts: “A Deputy’s Daughter” (Comedy): 11:30 a.m. today at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $20 for balcony seats, $25 for orchestra seats. For more information, go to www.mayberrydays.org, or call 336-786-7998.

Calvin Peeler: “The Kid Who Wrote His Way Into Mayberry” (Discussion): 2 p.m. Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 218 Rockford St., MA. Admission is $5. For more information, go to www.mayberrydays.org, or call 336-786-7998.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore Grand Reopening: 4 p.m. today at 6499 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.

Community Development Open House: 4:30-6:30 p.m. today at the Community Development Department, in its offices on the fourth floor of the Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First St., Winston-Salem. City residents are invited to drop in to meet the department staff and learn about the services and programs they offer.

“The Odd Couple: Female Version”: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Admission is $22. For more information, go to www.yadkinarts.org, call 336-679-2941 or email info@yadkinarts.org.

43rd Annual Grayson Highlands Fall Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Grayson Highlands State Park, Grayson Highland Lane, Mouth of Wilson, Va. Live music, food and craft demonstrations. There is a $10 parking fee. For more information, call 276-233-8237 or email ghfallfestival@yahoo.com.

“Nutcracker” Box Office Opening Event: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-721-1945 or go to uncsa.edu/performances.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments