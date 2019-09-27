Karen Knotts: “A Deputy’s Daughter” (Comedy): 11:30 a.m. today at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $20 for balcony seats, $25 for orchestra seats. For more information, go to www.mayberrydays.org, or call 336-786-7998.
Calvin Peeler: “The Kid Who Wrote His Way Into Mayberry” (Discussion): 2 p.m. Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 218 Rockford St., MA. Admission is $5. For more information, go to www.mayberrydays.org, or call 336-786-7998.
Habitat for Humanity ReStore Grand Reopening: 4 p.m. today at 6499 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.
Community Development Open House: 4:30-6:30 p.m. today at the Community Development Department, in its offices on the fourth floor of the Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First St., Winston-Salem. City residents are invited to drop in to meet the department staff and learn about the services and programs they offer.
“The Odd Couple: Female Version”: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Admission is $22. For more information, go to www.yadkinarts.org, call 336-679-2941 or email info@yadkinarts.org.
43rd Annual Grayson Highlands Fall Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Grayson Highlands State Park, Grayson Highland Lane, Mouth of Wilson, Va. Live music, food and craft demonstrations. There is a $10 parking fee. For more information, call 276-233-8237 or email ghfallfestival@yahoo.com.
“Nutcracker” Box Office Opening Event: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-721-1945 or go to uncsa.edu/performances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.