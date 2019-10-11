“In Love with the Arrow Collar Man”: 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $20. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.reynoldahouse.org.

“Marian: Or the True Tale of Robin Hood”: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 20 at the Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $15. For more information, go to www.rhodescenter.org.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 16-19, 23-26; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 27 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $16 and $18. For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.

Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required. 336-786-4478, www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

2019 Battle of Shallow Ford Seminar and Commemoration: 9 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall at Huntsville Baptist Church, 4901 Courtney-Huntsville Road, Yadkinville. Free. For more information, call Andrew Mackie at 336-428-8471 or email yadkincountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.

Tattoo Historical Society’s First Annual Gathering: noon-8 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post No. 55, 111 Miller St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10. For more information, email info@tattoohistoricalsociety.com.

The Associated Press

