“In Love with the Arrow Collar Man”: 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $20. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.reynoldahouse.org.
“Marian: Or the True Tale of Robin Hood”: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 20 at the Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $15. For more information, go to www.rhodescenter.org.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 16-19, 23-26; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 27 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $16 and $18. For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.
Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required. 336-786-4478, www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
2019 Battle of Shallow Ford Seminar and Commemoration: 9 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall at Huntsville Baptist Church, 4901 Courtney-Huntsville Road, Yadkinville. Free. For more information, call Andrew Mackie at 336-428-8471 or email yadkincountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.
Tattoo Historical Society’s First Annual Gathering: noon-8 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post No. 55, 111 Miller St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10. For more information, email info@tattoohistoricalsociety.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.