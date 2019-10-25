Go, See, Do

Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.

The Friends of the Lewisville Library Annual Fall Book Sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewisville Public Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-703-2940.

Holly Jolly Craft Show: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/503689386872774.

“Wait Until Dark”: 7:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Little Theater of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $25, $23 for students and seniors. For more information, go to www.ltofws.org.

Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required. For more information, call 336-786-4478, or go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

Trunk or Treat at BB&T Ballpark: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by the Winston-Salem Police and Fire departments, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Emergency Medical Service and the N.C. Department of Public Safety. The Winston-Salem Dash is hosting the event. Kids are encouraged to come in their Halloween costumes. At 5 p.m. “Monsters Inc.” will be played on the stadium’s big-screen scoreboard. The stadium concession stands will be open. The Winston-Salem Police Department will have free “trick or treat” bags available for children who need them.

