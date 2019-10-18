Go, See, Do

Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.

Sensory-Friendly Halloween Celebration: 5-8 p.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Guests can explore the exhibits, listen to a special story time, and trick-or-treat throughout the Museum for “Top 8 Safe” candy and novelty toys. Admission is $3 per person. For an additional fee of $5 per person, participants may also attend a sensory-friendly performance of Peppercorn Theatre’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Workshop Performance at 6 p.m.

Tenth Annual Walkertown Fall Festival: 5-9 p.m. today, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Harley Drive and Sullivantown Road, Walkertown.

“Wait Until Dark”: 7:30 p.m. today and Oct. 24-25; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 26; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 27 at the Little Theater of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $25, $23 for students and seniors. For more information, go to www.ltofws.org.

“Marian: Or the True Tale of Robin Hood”: 8 p.m. today and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $15. For more information, go to www.rhodescenter.org.

