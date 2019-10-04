Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.
Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu.
Winston-Salem Shag Club: 8 p.m.-midnight today at Legends Sports Bar at Quality Inn & Suites Hanes Mall, 2008 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $5, $3 for members. For more information, call 336-407-9725.
Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required. For more information, call 336-786-4478 or go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
