Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.

Animal Brown Band: 7 p.m. today at the Midway Event Center and Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite 10, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-793-4218.

Wind Ensemble and Chamber Winds: Perpetual Motion: 7:30 p.m. today at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go towww.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx

Piedmont Wind Symphony: Chaplin Meets Sousa: 7:30 p.m. today at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $20-$30 and are available at https://uncsa.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S2I00000we9e2UAA or by calling 336-721-1945.

Salem Sings: Salem College Choirs Fall Concert: 7:30 p.m. today at Hanes Auditorium, Elberswon Fine Arts Center at Salem College, Winston-Salem. Free.

Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required. For more information, call 336-786-4478, or go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

