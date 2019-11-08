Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.
Animal Brown Band: 7 p.m. today at the Midway Event Center and Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite 10, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-793-4218.
Wind Ensemble and Chamber Winds: Perpetual Motion: 7:30 p.m. today at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go towww.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx
Piedmont Wind Symphony: Chaplin Meets Sousa: 7:30 p.m. today at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $20-$30 and are available at https://uncsa.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S2I00000we9e2UAA or by calling 336-721-1945.
Salem Sings: Salem College Choirs Fall Concert: 7:30 p.m. today at Hanes Auditorium, Elberswon Fine Arts Center at Salem College, Winston-Salem. Free.
Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required. For more information, call 336-786-4478, or go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.