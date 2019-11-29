Go, See, Do

Urban League Vendor Pop-up: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. today, Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday at 510 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.wsurban.org.

“A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Dec. 6-7, 13, 19-20; 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22 at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $15-$55. For more information, or to buy tickets online, go to ww.triadstage.org.

“A Carolina Christmas: The Gathering”: Winston-Salem Symphony and Chorus, Laurelyn Dossett, Joe Newberry, April Verch and Mike Compton, Timothy Redmond conducting. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $24, $12 for children 2–12. For more information, call 336-464-0145, or go to www.wssymphony.org. Part of the symphony’s annual toy drive with the Salvation Army. Concert-goers are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for children up to age 12 at the concerts.

Bunker Dogs Holiday Improv Show: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10. For more information, go to www.bunkerdogsimprov.com. Tickets are available at the door. Not kid-friendly, a minimum age of 15. Beer and wine available with a valid ID.

