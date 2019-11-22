Go, See, Do

Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.

English Country Dancing: 6:45-9 p.m. today at the Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Free but contributions will be accepted. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ecdbethabara 336-712-7575.

Classic Movie Comedy Night: 7 p.m. today at the ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. See the Marx Brothers, Laurel & Hardy, W.C. Fields and the Three Stooges together on one screen. Free but donations are welcome.

We Speak! Open Mic Series for Teens: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.

“Dreams, Schemes, and Time Machines”: 7 p.m. today; 3 p.m. Saturday at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., Danbury. Admission is $10, $7 for SCAC members and $6 for ages 18 and younger. For more information, go to www.artsplaceofstokes.org or call 336-593-8159.

“Treasure Island”: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. Performed by the Kernersville Little Theater. Tickets are $15, $13 for students and seniors, $8 for children. For more information, go to www.kltheatre.com.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

