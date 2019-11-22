Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.
English Country Dancing: 6:45-9 p.m. today at the Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Free but contributions will be accepted. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ecdbethabara 336-712-7575.
Classic Movie Comedy Night: 7 p.m. today at the ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. See the Marx Brothers, Laurel & Hardy, W.C. Fields and the Three Stooges together on one screen. Free but donations are welcome.
We Speak! Open Mic Series for Teens: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
“Dreams, Schemes, and Time Machines”: 7 p.m. today; 3 p.m. Saturday at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., Danbury. Admission is $10, $7 for SCAC members and $6 for ages 18 and younger. For more information, go to www.artsplaceofstokes.org or call 336-593-8159.
“Treasure Island”: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. Performed by the Kernersville Little Theater. Tickets are $15, $13 for students and seniors, $8 for children. For more information, go to www.kltheatre.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.