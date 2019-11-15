Friends of Central Library Big Book Sale: noon-5:30 p.m. today; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Also, donations of books and other media and volunteer book sorters are needed. For more information, call 336-327-7888 or email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com.
Howl in the Holidays Party: 6-8 p.m. today at Gallery VI, 717 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. It will feature art by Anna Jarrell and Bowman Gray. Other artists on display are Frank Campion, Beverly McIver, Connie Winters, Christina Doelling, Steve Childs, Fran Speight and Emma Bell. Free. For more information, call 336-723-3653.
Bourbon-Tasting Event: 7 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. Karaoke at 9 p.m. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Clemens and Margaret Sandresky Faculty Artist Series: 7:30 p.m. today at the Shirley Recital Hall, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College, Winston-Salem. Free but donations accepted.
“Treasure Island”: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Nov. 22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday, and Nov. 24 at Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. Admission is $15, $13 for students and seniors, $8 for children. For more information, go to www.kltheatre.com.
Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution”: 8 p.m. today and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday; at the Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.
