36th Annual Cozy Cottage Craft Show: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Kernersville Community House, 405 Salisbury St., Kernersville. Handmade crafts, jewelry, holiday decorations and baked goods will be available.
Karaoke Party to Benefit Winston Breaking Chains: 7:30-10 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowe’s Foods Drive, Lewisville. Money raised will benefit UNchain Winston, celebrating five years of unchaining dogs in Forsyth County.
Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution”: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 8-9, 15-16; 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 17 at the Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.
Wilkes Heritage Museum: will hold its annual Veterans Brick Dedication Ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn of the museum, 100 E. Main St., Wilkesboro. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved inside to the museum auditorium.
“North Carolina’s WWII Experience:” 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hanging Rock State Park Visitors Center, 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road, Danbury. The Stokes County Historical Society will have a screening of an original documentary by UNC-TV to honor North Carolina’s “Greatest Generation.” Free. For more information, go to www.sc-hs.org or email stokescountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.
Crisis Control Ministry’s 23rd Annual Holiday Honor Card Fundraiser: Through Dec. 20. For more information or to purchase cards go to www.ccmcard.org, call Abbey Riesett at 336-770-1621 or email ariesett@crisiscontrol.org.
