Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Spring Arts Extravaganza: Reception today at 5 p.m. today at the Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Free.

Carolina Live!: Our Musical History: 7 p.m. today at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Diana Tuffin, Karon Click, Matt Kendrick and more. Admission is $50 for VIP, $25 general admission. Tickets are available at www.carolinamusicways.org/tickets.

DADA’s 1st Friday Gallery Hop: 7-10 p.m. today in the Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District. For more information, go to www.dadaws.net.

Barbara Rizza Mellin, “Freewheelin’”: Wiley Akers, “The Dream of the Planet”; and Owens Daniels, “American Gothic HB2”: Reception 7-10 p.m. today at Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The exhibition goes through March 28. Free. For more information, call 336-723-5890.

“Musical Stew and Small Performances”: Today at ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Morgan McPherson will play the keyboard/piano from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and “My Black Friend,” an Indie group will play from 8:45 to 10 p.m. Free, but donations are welcome. For more information, go to www.ARTCtheatre.com or call 336-408-9739.

“Blithe Spirit”: 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, and 2 p.m. March 8 at the Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 West Mountain St., Kernersville. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, and $8 children 12 and under. For more information, or to buy tickets online, go to www.kltheatre.com.

