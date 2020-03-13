Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382
English Country Dancing: 6:45-9 p.m. today at Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Free, but contributions are appreciated. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ecdbethabara or call 336-712-7575.
The Haggard Brothers Tribute to Merle Haggard: 7:30 p.m. today at the Walker Center, Wilkes Community College, Wilkesboro. EmiSunshine will be the special guest. Tickets are $37 and $39. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.walkercenteronline.org/season-shows/the-haggard-brothers-with-special-guest-emi-sunshine/.
Winston-Salem Festival Ballet presents Dancing Beethoven, Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Rakowski: 8 p.m. today and Saturday at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $30.50 and $35 and are available online at www.winstonsalemfestivalballet.org.
Twin City Stand Up: 8 p.m. today at ARTC Theatre, 110 Seventh St., Winston-Salem. For ages 18 and older only. Admission is $10. For more information, go to www.artctheatre.com.
“Evita”: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, March 19-21, 26-28; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 29 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $16 for seniors and students, and $18 for general admission. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.
