Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.
“Pop: A Holiday Pop-Up Show”: Closing reception 1-2:30 p.m. today at the Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The show will hang through Monday.
Tech Help: 4:30 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
English Country Dancing: 6:45-9 p.m. today at the Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Free, but contributions will be accepted. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ecdbethabara or call 336-712-7575.
OldSkool: 7 p.m. today at Midway Event Center and Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite 10, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-793-4218.
“The Current War” (PG-13): 7 p.m. today, Monday, Wednesday; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. The story of Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse and their development of the type of electricity that people would use, alternating current or direct current. Admission is $7. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7998.
