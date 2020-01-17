Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.
Beginner Clogging Classes: 11 a.m.-noon today at the Old Town Community Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem. The cost is $25 for a four-week session. The classes are for ages 18 and older. For more information or start dates, call 336-922-3561.
The 39th Annual Blue Ridge Overview Juried Photography Competition and Exhibit: Opening reception 6-8 p.m. today at the Wilkes Art Gallery, 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. The exhibit goes through Feb. 21. For more information, go to www.wilkesartgallery.com.
“The Plays of Ray Bradbury”: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Jan. 23-25; 2 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 26 at the Mountcastle Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $15. For more information, call 336-725-4001 or go to www.ltofws.org.
“Disaster: A Musical”: 8 p.m. today and Jan. 23-25; 2 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 26 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Admission is $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors. For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws/event/disaster.
A Cappella Jam for Hope: 7 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Minimum suggested donation is $8. Money raised will benefit the community by providing outreach memberships, as well as free and discounted Kaleideum field trip programs for Forsyth County schools.
