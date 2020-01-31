Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.
Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 1-3 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Ability to read music is a plus but not required. For more information, email Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.
“Bombshell” Film Screening: 7 p.m. today, Monday, and Wednesday; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $7. Rated R. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7886.
An Evening of Improv: 7 p.m. today and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wilkes Playmakers, 300 D St., North Wilkesboro. Admission is $10 for each show. For more information, go to www.wilkesplaymakers.com.
Cars and Coffee: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at 1080 S. Main St, Kernersville. For more information, call 336-201-1924 or go to Facebook: Cars & Coffee Kernersville.
Stargazing with the Forsyth Astronomical Society: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Diamonds and Denim Texas Hold ‘em Tournament Fundraising Event: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at 6th & Main Restaurant, 210 Sixth St., North Wilkesboro. Proceeds will benefit the Wilkes Art Gallery. For more information, go to www.wilkesartgallery.com.
