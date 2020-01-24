Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.
Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 1-3 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Ability to read music is a plus but not required. For more information, email Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.
English Country Dancing: 6:45-9 p.m. today at the Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Free but contributions will be accepted. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ecdbethabara or call 336-712-7575.
Jimmy Shirley Jr. and the Footlights: 7 p.m. today at Midway Event Center and Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite 10, Midway. For more information, call 336-793-4218.
“Little Women” Screening (PG-13): 7 p.m. today; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday; 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $7. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7886.
“The Plays of Ray Bradbury”: 7:30 p.m. today, and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mountcastle Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $15. For more information, call 336-725-4001 or go to www.ltofws.org.
“Hearts for Paws” Fundraiser: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. Michele Marlene Manderine, a children’s book author, will be there. The money raised will benefit the Stokes County Humane Society.
