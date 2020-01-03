Friday Night Fundraiser Supper: 5 to 7 p.m. today at Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road. The menu will be breakfast fare: Tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, biscuits, gravy and baked apples. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.
Wood Powers and The Midnight Express: 7 p.m. today at Midway Event Center and Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite 10, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-793-4218.
Cars and Coffee: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at 1080 S. Main St, Kernersville. For more information, call 336-201-1924 or go to Facebook: Cars & Coffee Kernersville.
“The Nativity According to St. Luke” by Randall Thompson: 5 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Free, but a freewill offering will be taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.