Friday Night Fundraiser Supper: 5 to 7 p.m. today at Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road. The menu will be breakfast fare: Tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, biscuits, gravy and baked apples. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.

Wood Powers and The Midnight Express: 7 p.m. today at Midway Event Center and Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite 10, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-793-4218.

Cars and Coffee: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at 1080 S. Main St, Kernersville. For more information, call 336-201-1924 or go to Facebook: Cars & Coffee Kernersville.

“The Nativity According to St. Luke” by Randall Thompson: 5 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Free, but a freewill offering will be taken.

