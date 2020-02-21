Artist Spotlight 2020: Reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the Rhodes Center for the Arts, Arboreal Gallery, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Free.
“Just Mercy” Screening (PG-13): 7 p.m. today, Monday and Wednesday; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $7. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org or call 336-786-7886.
“Levittown”: 7:30 p.m. today and Feb. 28; 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Feb. 29-March 1 at the Mountcastle Theater, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Presented by the 40+ Stage Co. Tickets are $8-$16.
“Crimes of the Heart”: 8 p.m. today and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday at the Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $17, $14 for seniors (60-plus) and teachers, $12 for students. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/crimes-of-the-heart.
Pop-up Museum: Entrepreneurship: George Black House & Brickyard, 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the William Roscoe Anderson Jr. Community Center, 2450 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem. www.triadculture.org.
Learn to Make a Kaleidoscope: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Art Connections, 629 Trade St., Winston-Salem. The cost is $55 and includes all materials: To register go to www.artconnectionsontrade.com/workshops or call 704-279-8542.
“A Proper English Tea”: 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem. Charlie Lovett will talk about the “Secrets of the Ancient Chained Library at England’s Wells Cathedral.” Proceeds will benefit the St. Timothy’s choir school summer residency at Wells Cathedral. A $25 donation is suggested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.