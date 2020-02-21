Go, See, Do

Artist Spotlight 2020: Reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the Rhodes Center for the Arts, Arboreal Gallery, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Free.

“Just Mercy” Screening (PG-13): 7 p.m. today, Monday and Wednesday; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $7. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org or call 336-786-7886.

“Levittown”: 7:30 p.m. today and Feb. 28; 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Feb. 29-March 1 at the Mountcastle Theater, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Presented by the 40+ Stage Co. Tickets are $8-$16.

“Crimes of the Heart”: 8 p.m. today and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday at the Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $17, $14 for seniors (60-plus) and teachers, $12 for students. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/crimes-of-the-heart.

Pop-up Museum: Entrepreneurship: George Black House & Brickyard, 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the William Roscoe Anderson Jr. Community Center, 2450 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem. www.triadculture.org.

Learn to Make a Kaleidoscope: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Art Connections, 629 Trade St., Winston-Salem. The cost is $55 and includes all materials: To register go to www.artconnectionsontrade.com/workshops or call 704-279-8542.

“A Proper English Tea”: 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem. Charlie Lovett will talk about the “Secrets of the Ancient Chained Library at England’s Wells Cathedral.” Proceeds will benefit the St. Timothy’s choir school summer residency at Wells Cathedral. A $25 donation is suggested.

