Go Red for Women: National Wear Red Day to show support for the American Heart Association and heart disease research and prevention.

Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. All ages and levels are welcome. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.

Best of 2018-19 Screening: 7 p.m. today at the Main Theatre of the ACE Exhibition Complex of the UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Some of the best projects created by students across all years and disciplines in the School of Filmmaking. It also showcases special programs in the school — experimental films shot on 35 mm film and a collaboration with a film school in Berlin.

Fletcher Opera: La Clemenza di Tito: 7:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m. Sunday; and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $25, $20 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”: 7:30 p.m. today and Feb. 12-14; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and Feb. 15; 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 16 at Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $12-$25. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.ltofws.org.

“Crimes of the Heart”: 8 p.m. today and Saturday, FEb. 14-15, 21-22; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb 16, 23. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. Admission is $17, $14 for seniors (60-plus) and teachers, $12 for students. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/crimes-of-the-heart.

