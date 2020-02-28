Tommy Jarrell Festival Dance: 7 p.m. today at Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. It will feature The New Smokey Valley Boys with Trish Fore. Admission is $10. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7886.
“Top Girls”: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Hanesbrands Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $20, $15 for students with valid ID, and are available online at www.uncsa.edu/performances, or 336-721-1945.
“Blithe Spirit”: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, March 6 and 7; 2 p.m. Sunday and March 8 at Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.kltheatre.com.
“Levittown”: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Mountcastle Theater, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Presented by the 40+ Stage Co. Tickets are $8-$16.
Big Sip Festival: 1-6 p.m. Saturday at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $25. For more information, go to www.bigsipfest.com.
Erik Larson: 7 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., Winston-Salem. He is the author of “The Splendid and the Vile.” Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Ghost Social: 7-8 p.m. Saturday at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $15. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling 336-786-4478 or going to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes: Six-week classes for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill. The classes will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, from March 3 to April 7, at Arbor Acres Retirement Community, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem. Registration is required, and can be made by calling Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
