Ardmore Neighborhood Association Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. today at the Miller Park tennis courts, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. It is strictly for fun and exercise; no competition. Open to all women. Free. For more information, call 505-239-4382.
Share The Love Fundraiser: 7-10:30 p.m. today at Old Town Club, 2875 Old Town Club Road, Winston-Salem. The fundraiser is for the Winston-Salem Street School, a school for at risk high school students. The cost is $125 per person. For more information, call 336-721-1110 or go to www.wsstreetschool.org.
Chuck Dale Smith and The Heartthrob Rockers: 7 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem. Marguerite’s Cafe, a light dinner will be provided but side dishes are welcome. Free.
O. Henry Jazz Special Valentine’s Performance: 7-10 p.m. today at the O. Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro, featuring Lalenja Harrington. For more information, call 336-854-2000 or go to www.ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.
Valentine’s Day Party: 7 p.m. today at the Midway Event Center and Music Hall, 11141 U.S. 52, Suite 10, Midway. For information, call 336-793-4218.
“Crimes of the Heart”: 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Feb. 21-22; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb 23 at the Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. Admission is $17, $14 for seniors (60-plus) and teachers, $12 for students. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/crimes-of-the-heart.
“‘Buddy’ The Buddy Holly Story”: 8 p.m. today and Saturday, and Feb. 20-22; 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 23 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Admission is $16-$18. To buy tickets online, go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4201678.
