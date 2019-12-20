Go, See, Do

“The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. today; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $24. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.

Old Dominion Freight Line/Fox 8 Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. today at Joel Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. Admission is free with donation of can food item for the Salvation Army. For more information, go to www.ljvm.com/event/old-dominion-fox-8-holiday-concert.

“A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. For more information and to purchase tickets online, go to www.triadstage.org.

“Beautiful Star”: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Admission is $22. For more information, go to www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

“Nativity According to the Gospels”: 7:30 p.m. today; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $30 for adults; $23 for students and seniors, and $18 for children under 15 years.

Holiday Market: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at RayLen Vineyards, 3577 U.S. 158, Mocksville. Free. For more information, go to www.raylenvineyards.com.

