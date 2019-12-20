“The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. today; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $24. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.
Old Dominion Freight Line/Fox 8 Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. today at Joel Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. Admission is free with donation of can food item for the Salvation Army. For more information, go to www.ljvm.com/event/old-dominion-fox-8-holiday-concert.
“A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. For more information and to purchase tickets online, go to www.triadstage.org.
“Beautiful Star”: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Admission is $22. For more information, go to www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.
“Nativity According to the Gospels”: 7:30 p.m. today; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $30 for adults; $23 for students and seniors, and $18 for children under 15 years.
Holiday Market: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at RayLen Vineyards, 3577 U.S. 158, Mocksville. Free. For more information, go to www.raylenvineyards.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.