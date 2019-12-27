Winter Day Camps (ages 6-12): today, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and Friday, at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $45, $40 for members. For more information or to register online, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Kwanzaa Day Two: 6 p.m. today at the Delta Arts Center, 2611 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, the speaker will be Annette Scippio, the Winston-Salem City Council Council member representing the East Ward. The honorees will be Malishai Woodbury, chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board, and Annette Scippio. The theme is Kujichagulia (Self determination). The sponsors are Delta Fine Arts and the Big 4 Alumni Association. For more information, call 336-722-2625.
Friday Night Live: 5:30-8:30 p.m. today at RayLen Vineyards, 3577 U.S. 158, Mocksville. Music by Colin Allured. Free. Food available for purchase. For more information, go to www.raylenvineyards.com.
Karaoke Night with Eugene Sneed: 9 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
