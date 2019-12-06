Go, See, Do

Caroling Fridays: 3 p.m. today, Dec. 13, and 20 at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Free with museum admission. For more information, go to www.reynoldahouse.org.

A 1917 Christmas Tour: 5-8 p.m. today (tours depart every half hour) at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $25, $20 for members and students. For more information, go to www.reynoldahouse.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art Preview Party and Shopping: Preview party from 6-9 p.m. today; shopping from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and Dec. 14, 21; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, and Dec. 15, 22; 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Dec. 13, and Dec. 16-20 at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.sawtooth.org.

Friday Night Supper: Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, will have a fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. today. The menu will be breakfast fare — tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, biscuits, gravy and baked apples. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669.

Joy Tuba World: A Tuba Christmas; 6:30 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Contemporary Worship Center, 200 N. Cherry St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.downtownws.com/tuba-christmas.

Piedmont Chamber Singers: Season 42: 7:30 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Saturday at Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Presenting “Portraits of Winter: A celebration of the holiday season with music that paints images of beauty and festivity.” Free, donations accepted.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” Free Family Holiday Party: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Marketplace Mall, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Activities include free face painting, balloon twisting, and “It’s a Wonderful Life” photo booth. Enjoy free popcorn, soda and cotton candy. Christmas music will be performed by the Summit String Quartet. At 1:30 p.m., there will be free screenings of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Abominable,” and “Downton Abbey” at Marketplace Cinemas. The free showings will be at 1:30 p.m. only. A collection box for items for Senior Services will be available. Sponsored by Piedmont Federal Savings Bank and Marketplace Mall.

