Holiday Sock Sale: Goler Enrichment Center, 630 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, the Missionary Society will have the final day of its sixth annual holiday sock sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. All socks are first quality and are $1 per pair. There will discounts for multiple quantities purchased. Proceeds will benefit charitable work in the community including the backpack program in the school system. For more information, call or text 336-529-2928 or email gphifer@roycetoo.com.
The Salem College Chorus: Today, 11 a.m.-noon; East Forsyth High School Chorus: 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the City Hall lobby, 101 N. Main St., Winston-Salem.
Festive Family Friday: 4:30-8:30 p.m. today at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $3 per person for members and non-members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Winston-Salem Pops Chorus: “Swing Into Christmas”: 7 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem. Free.
The Heart of the Triad Choral Society’s Christmas Concerts: 7 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Saturday at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville. Free. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
“The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. today and Dec. 18-20; noon and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, and Dec. 22; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $24. For more information, call 336-721-1945, to buy tickets online, go to www.uncsa.edu/nutcracker.
Brake Light Clinic: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Compare Foods Parking lot, 951 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The clinic is sponsored by the Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America and Siembra NC.
