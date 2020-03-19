The following organizations have notified the Winston-Salem Journal of changes and cancellations because of COVID-19:
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance has announced the following changes and cancellations to its season: “Evita” scheduled to open Friday has been postponed. The “Joyride!” Season Reveal Event that was scheduled for Monday has been canceled. The TBA reading scheduled for April 3 has been canceled. The Mega-Auditions scheduled for April 4 are being postponed until after the “Joyride!” season has been revealed. “Something’s Wicked This Way Comes,” scheduled for April, has been canceled. “Urinetown,” scheduled for May, will be re-scheduled, once it is determined when “Evita” can be perform. Brown Paper Tickets will be issuing refunds, unless you choose to donate your ticket purchase to the theater. For tickets purchased through the box office or phone reservation line, call 336-723-7777.
Triad Goodwill Retail Stores and Donation Centers have changed their hours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to triadgoodwill.org.
The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will be closed until at least April 1. Museum staff will be working during regular operating hours and can be reached by phone or email. For more information, go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org or call 336-786-4478.
