Kelley Bendheim has been appointed executive director of Project Impact, a program that provides supplementary funds to the Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools. She has served as the interim program manager since January. Bendheim is also an Early Learning coordinator for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. She earned a bachelor of science degree from James Madison University and a master of arts as a Curriculum Specialist from Appalachian State University. Bendheim recently started doctorate studies at Appalachian State University, focusing on Educational Leadership and literacy exceptionalities.
Dr. Susanna Ringeman has opened a new ophthalmology practice, Forsyth Eye Health and Surgery, at 2827 Lyndhurst Ave., Suite 204, in Winston-Salem. The practice specializes in comprehensive eye care, eye health and ocular surgery.
Debbie Burcham has joined Gray, Callison & Jones CPA, PC as an audit associate. She is a native of Winston-Salem. Burcham earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from High Point University and master of science degree in accounting from Purdue University.
Michael Easter has been promoted to audit manager at Cannon and Company. He has been with the firm since 1998 and has more than 20 years of public accounting experience serving individual, businesses and nonprofits. Easter is a graduate of High Point University with a B.A. in accounting. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants.
Ross Jackson has joined Cannon & Company, LLP as a staff accountant. He is a graduate of Averett University in Danville and is a member of the N.C. Association of Certified Public Accountants and AICPA.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has received the SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the fifth consecutive year. The award recognizes Old Dominion as a leader in freight supply-chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.
