Barry K. Holmes has joined Triad Business Bank (in organization) as its commercial banking leader for Winston-Salem. He has more than 25 years of experience in the Piedmont Triad and will lead the future bank’s efforts to serve the needs of underserved businesses for loans, deposits, cash management and private banking. Holmes is a native of Greenville and most recently served as a senior vice president and business services officer for BB&T.
Joanna Mussey, Ph.D. has been named clinical director of ABC of NC, a nonprofit center that provides diagnostic, therapeutic and educational services to people with autism spectrum disorder. She completed her undergraduate work at the University of California, Los Angeles and received her Ph.D. in clinical psychology at the University of Alabama following completion of her internship at the University of Colorado. Mussey completed clinical and research postdoctoral fellowships at the UNC Carolina Institute for Developmental Disabilities and UNC TEACCH Autism Program.
Andrea Staneata, M.D. has joined the Winston-Salem office of OrthoCarolina. She is a former fellow at OrthoCarolina and is trained in physical medicine and rehabilitation. Staneata did her orthopedic residency at Orthopedics and Trauma Hospital in Tirgu Mures, Romania, and received her doctor of medicine from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Tirgu Mures, Romania.
Adam Wegner, M.D., Ph.D. has joined the Winston-Salem office of OrthoCarolina. He did his orthopedic spine surgery fellowship at Washington University, St. Louis, and did his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of California Davis. Wegner received his doctor of medicine from Vanderbilt University.
John A. Cocklereece, Jr.; Arthur J. DeBaugh; Robin J. Stinson, and Amy K. Smith of Bell, Davis and Pitt attorneys have been recognized by the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers in America as Lawyer of the Year in their practice areas in the Triad. Cocklereece was recognized in tax law; DeBaugh was recognized in copyright law; Stinson was recognizes in family law; and Smith was recognized in elder law.
The following Bell, Davis and Pitt attorneys have been recognized as 2020 Best Lawyers in America: Frank M. Bell, Jr.; Daniel C. Bruton; D. Anderson Carmen; John A. Cocklereece, Jr.; Galen G. Craun, III; Edward B. Davis; William K. Davis; Arthur J. DeBaugh; Joshua B. Durham; Andrew Freeman; Marc E. Gustafson; James M. Iseman, Jr.; Mark A. Jones; Walter W. Pitt Jr.; Stephen D. Poe; Elizabeth M. Repetti; Alan M. Ruley; Amy K. Smith; Robin J. Stinson; Kevin G. Williams, and Charlot F. Wood.
