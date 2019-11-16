Allen E. Suttle has joined Piedmont Federal Savings Bank as senior vice president, director of business banking. He will be responsible for establishing and leading Piedmont Federal’s business services, which include business lending and treasury products. Suttle has a background in commercial lending, underwriting and deposit services. His responsibilities have included commercial portfolio development and management, new product implementation, and loan risk management.
David Klepeisz has been promoted to vice president and equity partner at Accruent Wealth Advisors. He joined Accruent in 2015. Klepeisz is a certified financial planner and an enrolled agent. Enrolled agents are licensed by the U.S. Treasury and can represent taxpayers at all levels of the Internal Revenue Service.
Milton Howell, CPA, CSEP, of DMJ & Co., PLLC, has completed and earned the Cybersecurity Fundamentals for Finance and Accounting Professionals Certificate, a program by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Howell joined the DMJ in 1994 and is a tax partner in DMJ’s Greensboro office. He earned his B.S. in accounting from East Carolina University and is a member of the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants and the AICPA.
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has earned recognition in U.S. News — Best Lawyers 2020 Best Law Firms rankings. In the Winston-Salem office it earned Tier One rankings in: commercial litigation; commercial transactions/UCC law; corporate law; environmental law; insurance law; litigation — insurance; litigation — intellectual property; litigation — patent; mass tort litigation/class actions — defendants; mergers and acquisitions law; patent law; securities/capital markets law; and trademark law. The Winston-Salem office also achieved high rankings for: antitrust law; appellate practice; banking and finance law; construction law; eminent domain and condemnation law; litigation — banking and finance; litigation — construction; litigation — environmental; litigation — First Amendment; personal injury litigation — defendants; product liability litigation — defendants; and real estate law.
Salem Investment Counselors was ranked the top financial advisory firm on the CNBC FA 100 list, which was developed by CNBC in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. The list recognizes advisory firms that offer outstanding comprehensive planning and financial services.
Kim Alderman has been promoted to the vice president of member experience at Truliant Federal Credit Union. She will be responsible for oversight of Truliant’s branch network, including supervision of regional and operational directors, and overall branch administration. Alderman joined Truliant in 2016 as regional director for Member Financial Centers in Truliant’s Central Region. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bluefield State College and a master of business administration from Gardner-Webb University.
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded The HIRE Vets Medallion on the gold level to two Winston-Salem area businesses, SERVPRO of West Forsyth County, and SDV Command Source Inc. for recruiting, employing and retaining America’s veterans.
Versona opened its newest store Nov. 14 in Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. Versona is a women’s fashion boutique that offers apparel, jewelry and accessories.
Tabitha Tisdale has been hired as a client services coordinator on the CBRE|Triad brokerage team. She will assist the brokerage team in business development and negotiating the selling, leasing and marketing of commercial real estate properties for clients. Tisdale joins CBRE|Triad with a background in real estate, investing, sales and banking. She graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.